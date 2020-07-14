Davenport police ask for information from community on person of interest in Breasia Terrell case

The Davenport Police Department said a man held at Scott County Jail on sex offender charges a 'person of interest' in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

Davenport police hold briefing on Breasia Terrell Case The Davenport Police Department is updating the community on the missing person investigation of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Breasia disappeared last Friday believed to have been last seen near Credit Island. Posted by WQAD on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are asking the public for information about Henry Dinkins, a person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell who is currently being held at Scott County Jail on sex offender charges.

Henry E. Dinkins, 47, is being called a 'person of interest' who may have information or has certain "characteristics that merit further attention by our investigators," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a press conference Tuesday, July 14.

"A person of interest is different than a named suspect," Sikorski said. "A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case."

Sikorski asked the public for information about Dinkin's whereabouts in the Quad Cities from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to noon Friday, July 10. Dinkin is known to have connections to the Clinton and Camanche, Iowa areas as well.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski is asking for the community's help in finding Terrell.