Eric's Accurate Forecast for March 11, 2021

Big snows in the Rockies with just a little possible here early next week
Published: 3/11/2021 5:19:48 AM
Published: 1/6/2021 5:46:32 PM
Meet Abigail! A 10-year-old snuggle bug in need of a loving, forever home.
Published: 3/8/2021 11:56:02 AM
Mark Grywacheski joins GMQC to discuss the February jobs report.
Published: 3/8/2021 7:48:02 AM
We mix up some Palomas ahead of a weekend warmup.
Published: 3/5/2021 12:26:08 PM
Jillian Mahen whips up this grapefruit drink to celebrate our producer's birthday.
Published: 3/5/2021 12:12:04 PM
The Good Morning Quad Cities team takes on folding paper footballs,
Published: 3/5/2021 12:11:07 PM
Senator Tim Goodwin explains his support for the student first scholarship program and the issues he sees with it.
Published: 3/4/2021 12:17:17 PM
Mark Grywacheski joins GMQC to discuss the impact of the newest stimulus bill and the latest on the Gamestop stock surge.
Published: 3/1/2021 6:57:03 AM
Joy and John got the second dose of the vaccine and say they feel like they can plan for their wedding now.
Published: 2/27/2021 8:53:51 AM
Moline needed overtime to beat Rock Island on their home court.
Published: 3/7/2021 8:07:17 PM
Rock island opens up an early lead then holds off a late run by Moline to earn a Western Big 6 victory.
Published: 3/7/2021 8:05:32 PM
Vote for this weeks Score Standout nominees. Polls are open until Thursday at Noon.
Published: 3/7/2021 7:54:31 PM
The bipartisan group says viral breakouts aren't being traced back to the events
Published: 3/3/2021 10:47:29 PM
North Scott GBB is making their 5th trip to the state tournament in the last 8 years. The Lady Lancers are the 2-time defending state champs.
Published: 3/2/2021 4:35:36 PM
Central DeWitt Girls Basketball Team is heading to State for the first time since 2011. Hear what they have to say about their season.
Published: 3/2/2021 3:42:00 PM
The Burlington Community School District Moves Classes Online Today While Staff Members Recover from Symptoms.
Published: 3/1/2021 6:44:57 PM
Vote for this weeks Score Standout. Polls are open until Thursday at Noon.
Published: 2/28/2021 8:58:41 PM
President Biden said he'll outline 'the next phase of COVID response' during his Thursday primetime address.
Published: 3/10/2021 3:06:56 PM
The All-Star game came at a great time for the Lakers as additional minutes were weighing on LeBron James, and the Lakers were struggling losing six of eight.
Published: 3/10/2021 2:59:34 PM
President Joe Biden on Wednesday applauded Merck and Johnson & Johnson for working together to make millions of COVID-19 vaccines.
Published: 3/10/2021 2:51:36 PM
The U.S. House voted to pass a massive, Senate amended, COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, which will no head to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Published: 3/10/2021 1:19:53 PM
Here's what you need to know about March Madness 2021.
Published: 3/9/2021 10:43:49 AM
From fake tech support to allegations of lewd images, here are some common online scams to look out for.
Published: 3/9/2021 9:47:15 AM
The CDC released new guidance Monday for those who have been fully vaccinated, letting up on social gathering rules.
Published: 3/8/2021 1:25:04 PM
Pope Francis urged the Christians of Iraq not to stop dreaming and not to give up hope at a packed church in Qaraqosh on his third day of his trip.
Published: 3/7/2021 7:34:18 AM
DNA evidence in the JonBenet Ramsey case doesn't support a controversial development: a former prosecutor's decision to clear the girl's family from all suspicion.
Published: 2/9/2021 7:13:51 PM
Paul John Knowles is the “Casanova Killer.” His devilish smirk, charming demeanor and flowing whiskey-colored hair helped mask his deadly secret.
Published: 2/2/2021 2:12:27 PM
It's proclaimed “The Most Beautiful Small Town in America.” But just under the surface, there’s something darker in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Published: 1/12/2021 12:01:29 PM
A young girl from Exeter, Ca. was murdered in 1975. The jury convicted a local handyman, but did the real killer get away?
Published: 1/22/2021 4:27:01 PM
Bizarre behavior and stories don’t add up after a toddler vanishes on a family camping trip. This is the relentless search to find out what happened.
Published: 1/22/2021 4:34:00 PM
A year after the Austin bombings, investigators open up about how they retraced the bomber's steps to find him.
Published: 1/25/2021 11:04:12 AM
Brittany Zamora was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with her 13-year-old student.
Published: 1/25/2021 4:17:11 PM
In 1991, four teenage girls were murdered in a North Austin yogurt shop. Decades later, investigators continue to work to solve the crimes.
Published: 2/3/2021 4:36:06 PM
Two years after Nanette was found in her burned home with a gunshot wound to her head, her family hopes new information will cause a break in the case.
Published: 2/2/2021 1:22:19 PM
Years after Adrienne Salinas's body was found, her murder remains unsolved.
Published: 1/15/2021 10:32:34 AM
Tammy Grogan's 2006 dream cruise turned into a nightmare when the single mother never returned.
Published: 2/3/2021 4:36:36 PM
On June 28, 2018, 5 employees of the Annapolis Capital Gazette were killed in a mass shooting. We detail how survivors spent the past year navigating their grief.
Published: 1/26/2021 8:25:32 AM
When the home opened its doors to visitors after months of closure, families took the chance to meet once again.
Published: 3/5/2021 9:50:45 PM
Brewed highlights female brewers during Women's History Month
Published: 3/5/2021 8:14:23 AM
Jim Nelson was sent to the hospital, where he met a dear loved one that he hadn't seen since the middle of the pandemic.
Published: 3/4/2021 10:10:01 PM
The college put together a collection of memories and aspects of pre-COVID-19 life in a time capsule set to be hidden inside an almost-finished new building.
Published: 3/1/2021 9:29:58 PM
Waitlist for Renewals Grow Along With Peoples Impatience as Some Wait Over a Year to get Renewed.
Published: 2/26/2021 7:52:20 AM
Over the course of a year, this documentary follows a charismatic principal as she sets out to undo history.
Published: 2/2/2021 12:43:36 PM
Sex trafficking is a billion-dollar-a-year industry in the U.S. And traffickers are preying on young girls across the nation — our daughters, sisters and friends — r
Published: 1/26/2021 2:53:59 PM
We follow a Seattle man’s decision to die with dignity following a cancer diagnosis.
Bob Fuller, 75, shares his journey over the last few months of his life.
Published: 1/23/2021 3:28:52 PM
American moms are dying from childbirth. Black women are up to four times more at risk. This series examines why.
Published: 1/25/2021 2:27:34 PM
With California’s wildfires growing deadlier and bigger than ever, ABC10 examines the connection between wildfires, PG&E and its influence on California politics.
Published: 1/28/2021 10:03:27 AM
With California’s wildfires growing deadlier and bigger than ever, the state’s largest power company admitted to the largest corporate homicide in American history.
Published: 1/28/2021 11:00:24 AM
The story of the Walker Sisters who continued living in the Great Smoky Mountains after it became a national park still fascinates visitors.
Published: 1/26/2021 9:50:23 AM
As the nation grapples with difficult conversations about race, equity and social justice, we might all be well served to listen to the teachers at Woodlawn Elem.
Published: 1/25/2021 11:42:48 AM
Charlie Foxtrot exposes the trauma of war as soldiers once driven to the brink of suicide open up emotionally and share videos, photos and memories from the warzone.
Published: 1/27/2021 11:10:12 AM
It started a tumultuous time for the town that led to even tougher racial tensions in the area and poverty like no one had ever seen.
Published: 1/26/2021 11:00:03 AM
In the affluent Atlanta suburbs, there's a deadly secret. Young people are dying from heroin. There are some people who don't want you to know about it.
Published: 1/26/2021 3:18:55 PM
Young people are still dying, and not just in our wealthy suburbs
Published: 1/26/2021 3:41:27 PM
Hardworking Moline Teen gets his blower back thanks to shame and social media
Published: 10/1/2020 10:16:53 PM
The county administrator has recommended some departments make a 25% cut. So far 17 workers have been laid off, most in the circuit clerk's office.
Published: 5/12/2020 6:11:17 PM
Josh Hill has been training to be a firefighter since he was 15, but a cancer diagnosis changed his path forever.
Published: 2/17/2020 6:20:17 PM
Swiss baker finds new life in America, but has one grievance about the states
Published: 12/26/2019 12:06:07 PM
former davenport firefighter walks again with exoskeleton
Published: 12/11/2019 5:27:28 PM
Inventor makes it easier to work while you travel
Published: 11/25/2019 3:46:05 PM
Chugs invention
Published: 11/4/2019 5:50:02 PM
Man picks up trash on Locust Street during early morning hours
Published: 9/19/2019 5:04:59 PM
While there is some spending for unrelated projects, it makes up a relatively small part of the massive bill.
Published: 3/9/2021 5:42:45 PM
New CDC guidelines say fully vaccinated people can be indoors without masks with other vaccinated people, but need to keep wearing masks in public.
Published: 3/8/2021 5:15:18 PM
Gas prices have risen since the start of the year and are likely to keep rising, too. But that has to do with recent supply hits and increased demand.
Published: 3/5/2021 5:09:22 PM
Flu activity is at its lowest in 25 years. Experts believe that could be in large part because of efforts to stop COVID spread and increased vaccinations.
Published: 3/3/2021 5:00:42 PM
This week the VERIFY team tackled misinformation about the vaccine and false claims about the rebrand of a toy line.
Published: 2/26/2021 6:22:09 PM
Misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccines has claimed they're not real vaccines and that they can alter your DNA. That's false.
Published: 2/25/2021 6:05:02 PM
Our verify team breaks down whether global warming is still a concern after a bitter cold month.
Published: 2/24/2021 4:40:22 PM
A vaccine with a 95% efficacy rate still has rare cases where people contract the disease after getting a vaccination.
Published: 2/23/2021 5:10:48 PM
Craft breweries in the state sustained devastating losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; limited self-distribution privileges a 'lifeline'
Published: 3/8/2021 6:17:57 PM
This brew is bright and fresh, with happy flavors.
Published: 2/25/2021 10:02:19 PM
E74 Brewed - Adapt Or Die - Part 1
Published: 2/22/2021 2:51:44 PM
E74 Brewed - Adapt Or Die Part 2
Published: 2/22/2021 2:46:20 PM
E74 Brewed - Adapt Or Die - Part 3
Published: 2/22/2021 2:35:47 PM
What's Brewing: 7 Days of Darkness at Radicle Effect
Published: 2/18/2021 6:54:37 PM
Here's what's brewing for some breweries after the pandemic.
Published: 2/12/2021 11:45:11 AM
Comedian Robyn Schall crowdfunded a $13,000 surprise tip for servers at a New York City restaurant.
Published: 2/23/2021 1:34:07 PM
Prestige Barber College serves the barbering community by helping its students succeed.
Published: 1/5/2021 2:09:42 PM
Vu Pham is walking 100 miles in honor of his wife Mylinh, who was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.
Published: 1/4/2021 4:08:13 PM
These ten moments brought us hope in 2020.
Published: 12/30/2020 11:23:34 AM
These people gave us hope in 2020.
Published: 12/29/2020 10:42:15 AM
When Ariel put out a decorative 'letters to Santa' mailbox, she never expected to find a letter inside.
Published: 12/11/2020 3:56:35 PM
Staff at this nursing home came up with a hilarious way to bring 'deer hunting' to residents.
Published: 12/11/2020 10:28:11 AM
This mother is thanking the brave strangers who protected her daughter during a mall shooting.
Published: 12/10/2020 8:36:26 AM