Search for Breasia Terrell, missing 10-year-old Davenport girl, continues

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department thanked the public for "their sincere efforts and assistance" as officials continue searching for a 10-year old Davenport girl who went missing Friday.

Breasia Terrell was last seen early Friday morning, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, police say. Officers also searched Credit Island after Terrell's mother, Aishia Lankford, said her daughter was seen near there.

Davenport police ask the public to call 9-1-1 with any information that could lead to Terrell's location as the investigation is ongoing.

Davenport police said they're working with other local law enforcement, "the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and other partners, to investigate every possible lead in regards to Breasia’s disappearance," in a statement posted to Facebook.

"Detectives are in constant contact with her family, and continue to conduct follow-up including k-9 and aerial search and rescue operations, door-to-door canvasses, and following-up on community tips," the statement said.