New details released in relation to missing Breasia Terrell.

Hundreds of volunteers searched areas of Credit Island looking for her her.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Breasia Terrell went missing on Friday the 10th of July. Police have announced a man Breasia knows is being held in jail and is a person of interest. Police are making new pleas for help, as Crimestoppers offers $3500 for information pertaining to the case. Her family are also pleading with the community to help bring her home.

It`s a family's worst nightmare.

"Bri we out here fighting for you baby. And we're not going to give up," says Lueritha McGowan.

Breasia Terrell's family is living that nightmare...

"Breasia is our blood, so we going to make sure she get home."

The five day mark as come and gone, and still there no sign of the 10-year-old.

Lueritha McGowan is Breasia's first cousin, she's frustrated with police efforts.

"We're asking what should we be doing, where should we be going, but running into brick walls face first," says Ms. McGowan.

She wants the Davenport Police to do more.

"This is a 10 year old little girl that we are going to fight for until we can't fight no more and she's home. Period."

The family says it's doing everything it can. Breasia's uncle, Demarcus Lankford says, "We out here passing out flyers, knocking on doors. Putting them on cars. We ain't going no where till she comes home."

With the community's help, 500 local residents turned out to help search for Breasia.

Kimberly Whitaker has worked with the missing child advocacy group called Aware Foundation for more than two decades. She says this case is her toughest one yet.

"This is just a great community, we are all coming together to bring her home."

As the search continues, Breasia's family are praying for answers.