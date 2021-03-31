Watch: Davenport police confirm human remains found in DeWitt are those of Breasia Terrell

Davenport police confirmed the human remains found north of DeWitt, Iowa are those of Breasia Terrell.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police confirmed the human remains found north of DeWitt, Iowa last week are those of Breasia Terrell, a then 10-year-old Davenport girl who went missing in July 2020.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a press conference Wednesday, March 31 an autopsy confirmed human remains found in Clinton County were those of Breasia Terrell.

Two fishermen found the remains north of DeWitt along 270th Street on Monday, March 22. Details on the remains such as age, gender and race were not immediately clear when they were found.

Sikorski said the investigation into Breasia's disappearance has been conducted as a homicide for the past nine months and that there is no timeline for possible charges.

"It's tragic. This news is heartbreaking to both Breasia's family and our Davenport community," Sikorski said. "We know our community is anxious for information regarding the investigation and any charges that may be forthcoming."

Henry Dinkins, the father of Breaisa's half-brother, was named a person of interest in the case and remains incarcerated on unrelated charges, Sikorski said.

Nicole Cisne Durbin, President and CEO of Family Resources, highlighted a toll-free 24/7 crisis hotline at 866-921-3354 for those who need help coping with loss. Family Resources is an organization that helps those affected by violent crime.