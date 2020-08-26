Wetter forecast today, drier for Saturday and Sunday

Eastern Iowa could see some flash flooding today as 1-3 inches of rain will be possible.

Get ready for more rain today as our stubborn weather system won't give up. The heaviest rainfall will come down west of the Mississippi River where some places could receive up to 2 inches of rainfall. Here in the Quad Cities, around an inch of additional rain is expected today. Temperatures will be cut back once again with highs around 62 degrees.

Looking into the weekend, it appears most, if not all of the rain will be done by mid-morning on Saturday. That should reveal nice conditions for the afternoon. Highs will respond well as well...into the 70s for the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s.

A bit more rainfall to go before we dry out later Saturday. @wqad #WeTrackStorms pic.twitter.com/MrHHHyZvx6 — James Zahara (@JamesZahara) September 10, 2020

