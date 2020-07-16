Search for Breasia Terrell moves to Clinton County

New information is leading the over 10 agencies leading the search for Breasia Terrell to Clinton County.

Breasia Search Update: Police are holding a presser with the latest information on the Breasia Terrell missing child case. Posted by WQAD on Thursday, July 16, 2020

In an 11 a.m. press conference, the Davenport Police Department announced that the search for Breasia Terrell was moving to Clinton County.

In the briefing, Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel said that the search was moving to the area after the discovery of new information.

Bladel also gave more information on the person of interest, Henry Dinkins. DPD is asking for information about Dinkins regarding his activity in the time frame of 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 10th. DPD says his primary vehicle was identified to be a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala.