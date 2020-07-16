Search for Breasia Terrell moves to Clinton County

In an 11 a.m. press conference, the Davenport Police Department announced that the search for Breasia Terrell was moving to Clinton County.
In the briefing, Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel said that the search was moving to the area after the discovery of new information.
Bladel also gave more information on the person of interest, Henry Dinkins. DPD is asking for information about Dinkins regarding his activity in the time frame of 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 10th. DPD says his primary vehicle was identified to be a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information on Dinkins is asked to call 563-326-6125. Community members can volunteer for the search effort by reporting to the Low Moor Community Center to check in an receive information.