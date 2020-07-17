Here's how you can help find Breasia Terrell

Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies are working with local police to help coordinate volunteers in the search to find Breasia Terrell.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Both the Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies are working with local police to help coordinate volunteers in the search to find Breasia Terrell.

"Every time there is a search for someone who is missing, we see community members want to get involved," said Clinton County Emergency Managment coordinator Chance Kness. "They want to help -- especially when a child is involved."

Kness said more than fifty volunteers showed up to the Low Moor Community Center on Thursday July 16.

One of those volunteers was Dewitt pastor Curtis Girod.

"Our responsibility was the east side of 380th Avenue from 230th Street to 220th Street," said Girod.

Girod was joined by three other volunteers - all complete strangers - to search a one mile stretch of road off a county highway in Dewitt.

Christy Stansbury of Davenport said she has been involved in several search efforts since day one of Breasia's disappearance.

"They said that we needed to find a red bag with white writing. Which is something new for me. I have not heard that before," said Stansbury.

Stansbury said, as a Davenport resident, the search for Breasia hits home a lot harder.

"She is our community's child and she needs to come home," said Stansbury.

"And we're not going to stop until she comes home."

Another search is scheduled for Friday, July 17. Registration will start at 9:00 A.M., at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave Low Moor, IA.

Officials say no spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 2:00 PM, or after all search assignments have been filled.