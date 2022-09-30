The Score | Week 6 of Quad Cities high school football

Matt, Kory, Camille and our guest griller Thom Cornelis have all of your Quad City high school football highlights from Week 6.

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 6 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!

This Friday, Sept. 30, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

This week's Guest Griller is Thom Cornelis, retired longtime KWQC sports director, and we're ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team, and hopefully we won't set the grill on fire, again!

If you missed last week's show, don't worry! You can watch all of the highlights on News 8's YouTube channel by clicking/tapping here.

Here are the teams to watch:

Illinois

United Township (1-4) @ Moline (4-1)

Galesburg (1-4) @ Rock Island (3-2)

Geneseo (3-2) @ Alleman (1-4)

Sterling (4-1) @ Quincy (4-1)

Harvard (0-5) @ Erie-Prophetstown (2-3)

Monmouth-Roseville (2-3) @ Orion (3-2)

Morrison (2-3) @ Rockridge (4-1)

Mendota (2-3) @ Sherrard (1-4)

Princeville (2-3) @ Mercer County (4-1)

Knoxville (4-1) @ Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1)

ROWVA/Williamsfield (3-2) @ Stark County (4-1)

Spring Valley (Hall) (2-3) @ Kewanee (2-3)

Princeton (5-0) @ Sterling Newman (3-2)

Iowa

Dubuque Senior (3-2) @ Davenport West (5-0)

Dubuque Hempstead (1-4) @ Muscatine (1-4)

Davenport North (0-5) @ Iowa City (3-2)

Iowa City West (3-2) @ Davenport Central (1-4)

Bettendorf (1-4) @ Pleasant Valley (5-0)

Burlington (4-1) @ North Scott (3-2)

Mount Vernon (5-0) @ Assumption (2-3)

Fort Madison (5-0) @ Clinton (1-4)

West Branch (5-0) @ Durant (5-0)

Camanche (2-3) @ Monticello (3-2)

West Liberty (1-4) @ Northeast (Goose Lake) (3-2)

