The Score | Week 4 of Quad Cities high school football

It's Friday, and you know what that means! Matt, Kory and our guest griller will have all of your high school football highlights starting at 10:30 tonight.

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 4 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!

This Friday, Sept. 16, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

This week's Guest Griller Pat Angerer is ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team, and hopefully we won't set the grill on fire, again!

If you missed last week's show, don't worry! You can watch all of the highlights on News 8's YouTube channel by clicking/tapping here.

Here are the teams to watch:

Illinois

Moline (2-1) @ Rock Island (2-1)

United Township (0-3) @ Quincy (2-1)

Galesburg (1-2) @ Geneseo (2-1)

Sterling (2-1) @ Alleman (1-2)

Princeton (3-0) @ Mendota (2-1)

Orion (1-2) @ Riverdale (0-2)

Abingdon/Avon (1-2) @ Mercer County (2-1)

St. Bede (3-0) @ Newman (2-1)

Elmwood/Brimfield (3-0) @ Stark County (2-1)

Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0) @ Ottawa Marquette (3-0)

Milford/Cissna Park (3-0) @ Amboy/LaMoillee/Ohio (3-0)

Polo (2-1) @ Milledgeville (2-1)

Monmouth-Roseville (1-2) @ Sherrard (0-3)

Erie-Prophetstown (2-1) @ Rockridge (2-1)

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) @ North Scott (3-0)

Muscatine (1-2) @ Pleasant Valley (3-0)

Davenport West (3-0) @ Davenport Central (1-2)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) @ Bettendorf (0-3)

Assumption (0-2) @ Solon (1-2)

Marion (1-2) @ Central Dewitt (2-1)

Clinton (2-1) @ Maquoketa (0-3)

Durant (3-0) @ Wilton (3-0)

