The Score | Week 5 of Quad Cities high school football

It's Friday, and you know what that means! Matt, Kory and our guest griller will have all of your high school football highlights starting at 10:30 tonight.

Week 5 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!

This Friday, Sept. 23, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

This week's Guest Grillers include IHSA and IHSAA officials, and we're ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team, and hopefully we won't set the grill on fire, again!

Here are the teams to watch:

Illinois

Rock Island (2-2) @ United Township (0-4)

Galesburg (1-3) @ Quincy (3-1)

Geneseo (3-1) @ Sterling (3-1)

Erie-Prophetstown (2-2) @ Orion (2-2)

Mercer County (3-1) @ ROWVA/Williamsfield (3-1)

Sherrard (0-4) @ Morrison (2-2)

Monmouth-Roseville (2-2) @ Rockridge (3-1)

Fulton (3-1) @ Lena-Winslow (4-0)

Kewanee (2-2) @ Princeton (4-0)

Sterling Newman (2-2) @ Bureau Valley (1-3)

Stark County (3-1) @ Monmouth United (2-2)

Alleman (0) @ Moline (1) (FF) | FINAL

Iowa

Pleasant Valley (4-0) @ Davenport North (0-4)

Davenport Central (0-4) @ Bettendorf (0-4)

North Scott (3-1) @ Iowa City Liberty (3-1)

Assumption (1-3) @ Central Dewitt (3-1)

Clinton (1-3) @ Burlington (3-1)

Anamosa (0-4) @ Camanche (1-3)

Louisa-Muscatine (0-4) @ Durant (4-0)

Tipton (0-4) @ Northeast (2-2)

Mediapolis (4-0) @ West Branch (4-0)

