The Score LIVE | Week 1 of Quad Cities high school football

We've got 30 full minutes of high school football highlights for Quad Cities-area schools live from The Score.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 1 of The Score — where, once again, things are bigger and better than ever!

Friday, Aug. 26, we'll be bringing you 30 full minutes of high school football highlights for Quad Cities-area schools starting at 10:35 p.m. on News 8. You'll also be able to watch it live here or on our YouTube channel.

Here's a look at the games we'll be covering on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois

St. Lawrence (21), Moline (27) | FINAL

Lakes (7), Sterling (40) | FINAL

Rock Island (20), Pekin (56) | FINAL

United Township (21), LaSalle-Peru (31) | FINAL

Chicago Noble Comer (6), Geneseo (52) | FINAL

Galesburg (13), Dunlap (27) | FINAL

Kewanee (16), Monmouth-Roseville (22) | FINAL

Princeton (41), Rockridge (22) | FINAL

Sterling Newman (28), Morrison (6) | FINAL

Hall (12), Orion (42) | FINAL

Mendota (34), Erie-Prophetstown (58) | FINAL

Farmington (8), Mercer County (24) | FINAL

Annawan-Wethersfield (35), United (16) | FINAL

Galena (12), Fulton (31) | FINAL

Galva vs. Ridgewood

Knoxville (54), Princeville (20) | FINAL

Iowa

North Scott (47), Davenport North (7) | FINAL

Cedar Rapids Prairie (6), Pleasant Valley (37) | FINAL

Bettendorf (14), Urbandale (27) | FINAL

Davenport Central (0), Central DeWitt (46) | FINAL

Davenport West (20), Clinton (14) | FINAL

Wapello (6), Mediapolis (41) | FINAL

Linn-Marr (41), Muscatine (0) | FINAL

Tipton (12), Wilton (18) | FINAL