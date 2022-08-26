x
Breaking News
The Score

The Score LIVE | Week 1 of Quad Cities high school football

We've got 30 full minutes of high school football highlights for Quad Cities-area schools live from The Score.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 1 of The Score — where, once again, things are bigger and better than ever! 

Friday, Aug. 26, we'll be bringing you 30 full minutes of high school football highlights for Quad Cities-area schools starting at 10:35 p.m. on News 8. You'll also be able to watch it live here or on our YouTube channel.

Here's a look at the games we'll be covering on both sides of the Mississippi River: 

Illinois

  • St. Lawrence (21), Moline (27) | FINAL 
  • Lakes (7), Sterling (40) | FINAL 
  • Rock Island (20), Pekin (56) | FINAL 
  • United Township (21), LaSalle-Peru (31) | FINAL 
  • Chicago Noble Comer (6), Geneseo (52) | FINAL 
  • Galesburg (13), Dunlap (27) | FINAL
  • Kewanee (16), Monmouth-Roseville (22) | FINAL 
  • Princeton (41), Rockridge (22) | FINAL 
  • Sterling Newman (28), Morrison (6) | FINAL
  • Hall (12), Orion (42)  | FINAL 
  • Mendota (34), Erie-Prophetstown (58) | FINAL
  • Farmington (8), Mercer County (24) | FINAL 
  • Annawan-Wethersfield (35), United (16) | FINAL 
  • Galena (12), Fulton (31) | FINAL 
  • Galva vs. Ridgewood 
  • Knoxville (54), Princeville (20) | FINAL

Iowa

  • North Scott (47), Davenport North (7) | FINAL
  • Cedar Rapids Prairie (6), Pleasant Valley (37) | FINAL 
  • Bettendorf (14), Urbandale (27) | FINAL
  • Davenport Central (0), Central DeWitt (46) | FINAL
  • Davenport West (20), Clinton (14) | FINAL 
  • Wapello (6), Mediapolis (41) | FINAL 
  • Linn-Marr (41), Muscatine (0) | FINAL 
  • Tipton (12), Wilton (18) | FINAL 

Watch all of Friday night's coverage on News 8's YouTube channel

