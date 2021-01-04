Watch WQAD News 8 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more

Here's how you can get the latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from WQAD from your preferred streaming service.

MOLINE, Ill. — The free WQAD News 8 app allows you to stream live news, weather and sports on your preferred device. This includes live broadcasts - like Good Morning Quad Cities - and live events like press conferences and breaking news.

The News 8 app is available for Roku and Fire TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

You can also watch on-demand videos from our daily news coverage, VERIFY, Pay It Forward, This Week with Jim Mertens, and more.

HOW TO ADD THE NEWS 8 APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching the Roku homepage and type in WQAD.

Fire TV, search for "WQAD News 8" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

WATCH NEWS 8 ONLINE

You can also watch newscasts live on your desktop or mobile device.

Open your preferred browser and enter WQAD.com/watch into the address bar. Watch live or replay the most recent newscast.

LIVE NEWSCAST SCHEDULE

Monday - Friday

Good Morning Quad Cities - 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m

- 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 - 11 a.m. - noon

- 11 a.m. - noon News 8 at 5 : 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

: 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. News 8 at 6 : 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

: 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. News 8 at 6:30 : 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. *Fridays only: Feel Good Friday - 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. News 8 at 10: 10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. *Fridays only: The Score : 10:15 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

Saturday

Good Morning Quad Cities Saturday : 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.

: 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. Good Morning Quad Cities Saturday : 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. News 8 at 6 : 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

: 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. News 8 at 10 : 10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

Sunday

Good Morning Quad Cities Saturday : 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.

: 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. Good Morning Quad Cities Saturday : 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. This Week with Jim Mertens: 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. News 8 at 5 : 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

: 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. News 8 at 10 : 10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

GOOD TO KNOW

The WQAD News 8 app does not stream ABC programming or provide ABC on-demand programs.

WQAD News 8 with the ABC line up can be streamed through several subscription-based services, such as AT&T, fuboTV, Hulu, and YoutubeTV.

MORE WAYS TO GET WQAD NEWS 8

