x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Score

The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football

It's Friday, and you know what that means! Matt, Kory and Camille will have all of your high school football highlights starting at 10:30 tonight.
Credit: WQAD

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer! 

This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m. 

This week's Guest Griller Dan Pearson is ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team, and hopefully we won't set the grill on fire, again

If you missed last week's show, don't worry! You can watch all of the highlights on News 8's YouTube channel by clicking/tapping here.

Here are the teams to watch: 

Illinois

  • Quincy Notre Dame vs. Moline
  • Geneseo vs. United Township
  • Alleman vs. Rock Island
  • Sterling vs. Galesburg
  • Hall vs. Princeton
  • Newman vs. Orion
  • Princeville vs. Annawan-Wethersfield
  • Knoxville vs. Stark County
  • United vs. Mercer County
  • Macomb vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield
  • Milledgeville vs. Amboy
  • Ridgewood vs. West Central

Iowa

  • North Scott vs. Assumption
  • Pleasant Valley vs. Linn-Mar
  • Bettendorf vs. Muscatine
  • Central DeWitt vs. Clinton
  • Oskaloosa vs. Burlington
  • Durant vs. Northeast
  • Maquoketa vs. Camanche
  • Midland vs. Easton Valley

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ... 

Last week's Guest Griller Julian Vandervelde may have set the grill on fire? 

RELATED: The Score | Week 2 of QC high school football

RELATED: The Score | Week 1 of Quad Cities high school football

Watch all of The Score's highlights on News 8's YouTube channel

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The Score talks with Assumption football coach Wade King as Knights prepare to host North Scott

Before You Leave, Check This Out