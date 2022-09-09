The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football

It's Friday, and you know what that means! Matt, Kory and Camille will have all of your high school football highlights starting at 10:30 tonight.

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!

This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

This week's Guest Griller Dan Pearson is ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team, and hopefully we won't set the grill on fire, again!

Here are the teams to watch:

Illinois

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Moline

Geneseo vs. United Township

Alleman vs. Rock Island

Sterling vs. Galesburg

Hall vs. Princeton

Newman vs. Orion

Princeville vs. Annawan-Wethersfield

Knoxville vs. Stark County

United vs. Mercer County

Macomb vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield

Milledgeville vs. Amboy

Ridgewood vs. West Central

Iowa

North Scott vs. Assumption

Pleasant Valley vs. Linn-Mar

Bettendorf vs. Muscatine

Central DeWitt vs. Clinton

Oskaloosa vs. Burlington

Durant vs. Northeast

Maquoketa vs. Camanche

Midland vs. Easton Valley

