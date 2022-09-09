The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!
This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
This week's Guest Griller Dan Pearson is ready to whip up some delicious delights with our sports team, and hopefully we won't set the grill on fire, again!
If you missed last week's show, don't worry! You can watch all of the highlights on News 8's YouTube channel by clicking/tapping here.
Here are the teams to watch:
Illinois
- Quincy Notre Dame vs. Moline
- Geneseo vs. United Township
- Alleman vs. Rock Island
- Sterling vs. Galesburg
- Hall vs. Princeton
- Newman vs. Orion
- Princeville vs. Annawan-Wethersfield
- Knoxville vs. Stark County
- United vs. Mercer County
- Macomb vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield
- Milledgeville vs. Amboy
- Ridgewood vs. West Central
Iowa
- North Scott vs. Assumption
- Pleasant Valley vs. Linn-Mar
- Bettendorf vs. Muscatine
- Central DeWitt vs. Clinton
- Oskaloosa vs. Burlington
- Durant vs. Northeast
- Maquoketa vs. Camanche
- Midland vs. Easton Valley
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ...
Last week's Guest Griller Julian Vandervelde may have set the grill on fire?
Watch all of The Score's highlights on News 8's YouTube channel