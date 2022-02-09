It's Week 2 of QC high school football | The Score is LIVE with highlights, stats and more

The Score will bring you high school football stats, scores and more Friday night.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 2 of high school football in the Quad Cities, and Matt, Kory and Camille will once again deliver the best highlights you'll see in the region Friday night.

This Friday, Sept. 2, we'll once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

If you missed last week's show, don't worry! You can watch all of the highlights on News 8's YouTube channel by clicking/tapping here.

Here's a look at the games we'll be tackling:

Illinois

Moline (21), Lisle Benet (24) | FINAL

Sterling vs. Wheaton St. Francis

Dunlap vs. Rock Island

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Alleman

Chicago Thorton vs. Galesburg

Geneseo (14), Grayslake Central (24) | FINAL

| FINAL Mercer County (22), Knoxville (32) | FINAL

West Hancock (6), Annawan-Wethersfield (60) | FINAL

Rockridge vs. Newman

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Hall

Erie-Prophetstown vs. St. Bede

Morrison vs. Kewanee

Freeport Aquin Catholic vs. Milledgeville

United (20), Princeville (44) | FINAL

Stillman Valley (39), Rock Falls (7) | FINAL

Fulton (63), West Carrol (0) | FINAL

Iowa

Western Dubuque vs. North Scott

Pleasant Valley (42), Dubuque Hempstead (0) | FINAL

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (34), Bettendorf (0) | FINAL

Assumption vs. Wahlert

Davenport North vs. Davenport West

Central DeWitt vs. Camanche

Wilton (40), Northeast (12) | FINAL

Cascade vs. Durant

Lisbon (47), North Cedar (0) | FINAL