John Deere Classic: Looking back at 50 years and looking forward to the 2021 tournament
Established in 1971, the Quad Cities' golf tournament has brought talent from far and wide, as well as raised millions for local charities.
The John Deere Classic is back in 2021 for its 50th anniversary. The annual PGA Tour tournament would have turned 50 in 2020, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As we head into a historic tournament year, we look back at how we got here.
Attending the tournament: What you need to know
Depending on the type of tickets you buy, you can expect to pay between $20 and $250. The lower-cost tickets will get you in for grounds access only. The pricier tickets grant you access to pavilions with access to food and beverages.
Attendance for the John Deere Classic was set at a tentative 10,000 per day, as of early June.
That's about 1/3 of what TPC Deere Run can handle.
Since the State of Illinois entered Phase 5 of its pandemic reopening plan on Friday, June 11, adding to that daily attendance number remained a possibility.
"Our feeling is that we might be able to do more than 10,000 a day with the State of Illinois restrictions being lifted, but the PGA tour restrictions are really gonna force us, I think, to not necessarily be totally the same is it was in 2019, but there will be a lot of energy on the course," said Tournament Director Clair Peterson.
Volunteer registration is open. Volunteers get a free round of golf at TPC Deere Run, free access to tournament grounds, free lunch each day of volunteering, free parking and are eligible for prizes drawn during the week of tournament play.
Birdies for Charity is underway. Through this program, more than 450 charities in the Quad Cities will benefit from pledges and donations. Find out how to donate, here.
Looking Back: Most Memorable Moments
At the 2015 tournament, former JDC champion Zach Johnson was preparing a putt for birdie and share of the lead at Hole 16.
Police later identified the person they say caused the "boom," which came from a firework.
In 1986 golfer John Adams' shot on Hole 9 landed in a fan's lap. This happened during Round 2 of the tournament.
There was love in the air at the 2014 John Deere Classic, when a standard bearer was given a marriage proposal by her boyfriend at Hole 18.
Looking Back: Wild Weather
In 2003, golf fans showed their love and loyalty to the John Deere Classic by showing up, even in a downpour.
In 2016, fans endured heat, humidity and rain during the week. The course was cleared as fans and players sat through a 3.5 hour rain delay during the tournament.
Looking Back: Volunteers
The John Deere Classic is nothing without its team of volunteers. In recent years, Flynn the Finance Guard Dog had served among that group of nearly 2,000 volunteers.
Hole 11 is run by more than a dozen volunteers. They keep coming back for the atmosphere and that tight-knit Hole 11 family.
As iPhones become more and more accessible, the fans have turned to the screen for their John Deere Classic information. In 2017, the switchboard operators continued to man their post, despite the lack of calls.
Want to be a volunteer? Volunteer registration is open
Looking Back: Celebrities
Country music star Jake Owen joined the Pro-Am in 2016, singing tunes and signing autographs along the way.
In 2015, Bill Murray joined the ranks of the Pro-Am, erupting golf fans in laughter, pausing for autographs and photos, and occasionally picking up passengers along the way.
In 2017, a well-known face among fans of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Ben Higgins, joined the Pro-Am.
Looking Back: The old days
WQAD News 8 gave its first live coverage from the tournament in 1986. Since then it's been an exciting staple of Quad Cities' golf.
Traveling and supporting their husbands, a group of 15 of the golfers' wives got together and made a little visit to the Village of East Davenport for some fun and shopping during the tournament in 1986.
A computer joined the PGA Tour in 1984. It specialized in analyzing a golfer's swing, by identifying statistics across nine areas.
2000 was the first year that the tournament was played at Deere Run.