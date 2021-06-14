John Deere Classic: Looking back at 50 years and looking forward to the 2021 tournament

Established in 1971, the Quad Cities' golf tournament has brought talent from far and wide, as well as raised millions for local charities.

What you need to know

As we head into a historic tournament year, we look back at how we got here.

The John Deere Classic is back in 2021 for its 50th anniversary. The annual PGA Tour tournament would have turned 50 in 2020, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attending the tournament : What you need to know

Depending on the type of tickets you buy, you can expect to pay between $20 and $250. The lower-cost tickets will get you in for grounds access only. The pricier tickets grant you access to pavilions with access to food and beverages.

Attendance for the John Deere Classic was set at a tentative 10,000 per day, as of early June.

That's about 1/3 of what TPC Deere Run can handle.

Since the State of Illinois entered Phase 5 of its pandemic reopening plan on Friday, June 11, adding to that daily attendance number remained a possibility.

"Our feeling is that we might be able to do more than 10,000 a day with the State of Illinois restrictions being lifted, but the PGA tour restrictions are really gonna force us, I think, to not necessarily be totally the same is it was in 2019, but there will be a lot of energy on the course," said Tournament Director Clair Peterson.

Volunteer registration is open. Volunteers get a free round of golf at TPC Deere Run, free access to tournament grounds, free lunch each day of volunteering, free parking and are eligible for prizes drawn during the week of tournament play.