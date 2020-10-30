Birdies for Charity Raises $12M in 2020 Despite No Golf Tournament

Today is a big day for the John Deere Classic.
Despite the golf tournament being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Birdies for Charity Program has been hard at work collecting donations for hundreds of nonprofits in our area.
Last year, the JDC raised a record-breaking $13.8 million. Organizers said they knew it would be hard to break a record again, but still asked donors to step up and give what they could to the charity/charities of their choice.
And step up they did!
On Friday, October 30th, 2020, the John Deere Classic announced it raised $12.2 million through Birdies for Charity. That means the JDC has helped raise more than $132 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971.
This money will be distributed among 465 charities.
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson said this amount was "thanks to the incredible ongoing generosity of individuals, companies and family foundations."