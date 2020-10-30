Birdies for Charity Raises $12M in 2020 Despite No Golf Tournament

Organizers said they knew it would be hard to break a record again, but still asked the community to step up - and step up we did.

Today is a big day for the John Deere Classic.

Despite the golf tournament being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Birdies for Charity Program has been hard at work collecting donations for hundreds of nonprofits in our area.

Last year, the JDC raised a record-breaking $13.8 million. Organizers said they knew it would be hard to break a record again, but still asked donors to step up and give what they could to the charity/charities of their choice.

And step up they did!

On Friday, October 30th, 2020, the John Deere Classic announced it raised $12.2 million through Birdies for Charity. That means the JDC has helped raise more than $132 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971.

This money will be distributed among 465 charities.