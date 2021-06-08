John Deere Classic tickets up for sale starting June 9

The digital-only tickets go on sale on the JDC website at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

Event tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. only on the JDC website.

To maintain a safe environment, all tickets and parking passes are specific to one day. All ticket and parking sales must be bought online and in advance of the event. There will not be tickets available through gate sales or Will Call for the 2021 event.

Standard access to tournament grounds and points of interest will cost $20 for Wednesday, July 7 and $50 for July 8 - 11.

An upgraded, $250 ticket provides access the covered, open-air pavilion near the green on 18th hole, and includes all food and beverages available there.

Parking will run at $15 per day, and get you a spot at either the Rock Island County Fairgrounds or Bend XPO.

Children aged 15 or younger are admitted for free on the standard ticket alongside a ticketed adult. In the case of the upgraded pavilion ticket, children aged 2 or older will need a ticket to be admitted.

For Lowe's Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, July 7, retired, active and veteran status military members will receive free admission on the standard grounds pass for themselves and one guest. Limited quantities apply, and proof of military registration is required.

Unvaccinated individuals should wear masks while indoors and in outdoor scenarios where social distancing is not feasible or when it's required by local or state rules.

Avoiding unnecessary touchpoints and large crowds

Being respectful of others and watch your distance

Staying home if you are feeling ill or display any symptoms of COVID-19