John Deere Classic event capacity set at 10,000 fans

Tournament officials are confident about welcoming more fans to the spectator stands, but it depends on PGA Tour guidance.

The John Deere Classic is setting expectations for the capacity limit of the 2021 event, while being prepared for greater numbers if possible.

According to Tournament Director Clair Peterson, officials are currently planning around a capacity limit of 10,000 fans, which is about 1/3 of what they say the TPC Deere Run course can handle.

JDC will have four open-air pavilions open for the event: two that are open to the public and two premium venues available through upgraded ticket purchase, which includes food and drinks.

With the State of Illinois planning to re-open on Friday, June 11, officials have confidence they would be able to accommodate more fans, but PGA Tour guidance is keeping the capacity limit in place for the time being.

"Our feeling is that we might be able to do more than 10,000 a day with the State of Illinois restrictions being lifted, but the PGA tour restrictions are really gonna force us, I think, to not necessarily be totally the same is it was in 2019, but there will be a lot of energy on the course," Peterson said.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, July 7 with a Pro-Am featuring 208 amateur players.