Driver charged with Reckless Homicide after deadly April crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill — A Dixon man has been charged with multiple counts of a felony months after a car crash that killed two people.
In a press release published on September 17, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced charges against Draven Z. Webb, a 20-year-old man from Dixon who was the driver in an April 10 crash that killed two teenagers.
On April 10, Webb and three other passengers were travelling in rural Lee County when their car crashed into a tree just off of Robbins Road south of Amboy road.
Two of the car's occupants, Webb and another passenger were sent to the hospital, but two 14-year old passengers died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
After months of investigation by the Sheriff's and Coroner's offices, as well as the Illinois State Police, authorities have charged Webb with two counts of Reckless Homicide.
Webb currently resides in the Lee County Jail on bond.
