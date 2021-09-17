Driver charged with Reckless Homicide after deadly April crash

A Dixon man, who was the driver in a car accident back in April, has been charged with a felony after two teenage passengers died at the scene.

LEE COUNTY, Ill — A Dixon man has been charged with multiple counts of a felony months after a car crash that killed two people.

In a press release published on September 17, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced charges against Draven Z. Webb, a 20-year-old man from Dixon who was the driver in an April 10 crash that killed two teenagers.

After months of investigation by the Sheriff's and Coroner's offices, as well as the Illinois State Police, authorities have charged Webb with two counts of Reckless Homicide.