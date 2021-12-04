Two teens killed, two injured in Lee County crash

Two teenagers were killed and two more were injured in a crash in Lee County in the afternoon of Saturday, April 12.
According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call at about 4:15 p.m. reporting a single-car crash on Robbins Road, in an area south of Amboy Road.
At the scene, deputies and first responders found the car crashed with four people inside; its 19-year-old driver and three 14-year-old passengers.
Two of the teens, a 14-year-old male and female, succumbed to injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 19-year-old man from Dixon and another 14-year-old female passenger were rushed to a local hospital.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. The Dixon Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Lee County Coroner’s office are assisting Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies in the investigation.