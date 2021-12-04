Two teens killed, two injured in Lee County crash

Two fourteen-year-olds are dead and another 14-year-old passenger and their 19-year-old driver were injured in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call at about 4:15 p.m. reporting a single-car crash on Robbins Road, in an area south of Amboy Road.

At the scene, deputies and first responders found the car crashed with four people inside; its 19-year-old driver and three 14-year-old passengers.

Two of the teens, a 14-year-old male and female, succumbed to injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 19-year-old man from Dixon and another 14-year-old female passenger were rushed to a local hospital.