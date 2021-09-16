Kewanee Police arrest 15-year-old suspect in school threat

Kewanee Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male in Wethersfield school district in response to rumors of a threat.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Updated story:

Kewanee Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Thursday morning. The teen was reportedly involved in the rumors of a potential shooting at Wethersfield High School.

According to the Kewanee Police Department's Facebook page, the arrest was part of an investigation which police received a tip about a shooting rumored to take place on Friday, September 16th.

Police say multiple students came forward to help identify the suspect.

The teenager has been charged with the preliminary offense of falsely making a terroristic threat.

He was released to the custody of his father and referred to the Henry County Juvenile Probation Office.

KPD says there are no serious threats, but there will still be an increase in police presence at the school.

"The completion of the investigation revealed to officers that the threats were made out of anger and poor judgement, not with malice intent," read the Facebook post. "At this time, the Kewanee Police Department does not believe there to be an imminent threat to the school or the students. However, there will still be a police presence at the school and associated events to help ease any concerns of parents or community members."

Original story:

Police in Kewanee plan to have more officers around the Wethersfield School District this week following a shooting rumored to take place at Wethersfield High School on Friday, September 16.

In partnership with the school district, Kewanee Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page, saying the decision is out an abundance of caution.

"The Kewanee Police Department has not substantiated any threats at this time, but are still actively investigating the matter in conjunction with school officials," read the Facebook post. "Nevertheless, Wethersfield CUSD #230 and the Kewanee Police Department take all threats seriously, and additional police presence will be made available out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff."

The school district and police say they cannot release any additional information due to the ongoing investigation.