Cruise-in to be held in Clinton following death of 4-year-old child

The Clinton Area Rod Club is organizing a fundraiser for the memory of 4-year-old Brantley Welford.

CLINTON, Iowa — A fundraising event will be held on Saturday, October 2, in Clinton to honor a 4-year-old boy who police say died as a result of child neglect. The child, who the Allen County, Indiana Coroner identified as Brantley Welford, passed away on August 22, 2021.

The event, a cruise-in organized by the Clinton Area Rod Club, will give the proceeds to help with Brantley's funeral expenses, a memorial bench in his name, and other donations which will go to an organizations involved with victims of child abuse.

The cruise-in will begin at 12:50 p.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Anyone can participate by showing up to the Hy-Vee located at 901 S 4th Street between those times. Organizers say all types of cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome.

The cruise will begin at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton, and go down Route 30 towards Hy-Vee where the drive will end.

Hy-Vee will provide food options with all proceeds being donated. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction raffles, and hot wheels racing.

Brantley was in the care of his mother's boyfriend, Dylan Diericx, when he died, according to police.

A native of Eldridge, Diericx, 35, was accused of child neglect on August 24, when he was looking after Brantley in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Local authorities reportedly arrived to a call, from Diericx, on August 19 to find Brantley unresponsive in the sleeper of Diericx's truck. The child was later airlifted to a Fort Wayne medical center and died from his injuries.

Brantley reportedly suffered serious injuries including fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, facial bruises, abrasions and lacerations, and blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said Diericx told them the child's injuries were from "horse-play" during their time together.

Diericx was released on Monday, September 13, after posting a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled for another preliminary hearing on November 15.