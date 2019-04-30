x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 years later: Looking back on the Davenport flood

It's been 3 years since the flooding that ravaged downtown Davenport, and the area looks back on the damage and perseverance that followed.

More Videos

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Saturday, April 30 marks the third anniversary of the historic flooding that ravaged Davenport in 2019.

On that day at about 4 p.m., a temporary flood wall on Perishing Avenue broke, letting the water rush into 2nd Street before it surged into the wider downtown, wreaking havoc on streets, cars, and local businesses.

Nobody was hurt during the flood, but about two dozen people needed to be rescued.

Floodwaters lead the Mississippi river to reach a height of 22.64 feet; just barely above the level of the previous great Flood of 1993.

Here's a compiled group of archived flood coverage from across the years.

Downtown Davenport flood of 2019

1 / 16
News 8 Drone

Flooded Downtown Davenport: Photos of the 2019 barrier breach

1 / 31
Illinois Best Spot News Coverage - Downtown Flood Breach

RELATED: Come high water, new Davenport flood plan prevents 2019 repeat

RELATED: Downtown Davenport's first flood wall, built in 1911, has stood the test of time

RELATED: Two years after Davenport flood wall breach, residents encouraged to voice opinion on Mississippi River flood protection survey

RELATED: Three-part series offers flood education for property owners in Davenport's flood-zone

RELATED: Bettendorf business owner helped fellow entrepreneurs after Davenport flood, now the favor is returned after fire takes down her store

RELATED: Two downtown Davenport businesses taking next steps after the 2019 flood

RELATED: From the 2019 flood to the coronavirus pandemic, QC chef finds success after facing adversity

RELATED: "We’re still resilient." Visit Quad Cities' Leader Reflects on Flood Breach One Year Ago

RELATED: One year since the flood breach: What Davenport leaders have and haven't learned

RELATED: Archive: Davenport resident displaced by flood speaks to News 8

RELATED: Archive: Mississippi sets all-time record, worse than “Great Flood of ’93”

RELATED: Archive: Who's keeping Modern Woodmen Park green in the middle of the Mississippi River

RELATED: Archive: Take a tour of flooded Great River Brewery downtown Davenport

RELATED: Archive: Surveillance video captures moment Davenport levee is breached by Mississippi River

RELATED: Archive: ‘Davenport’s flood plan is not… intended specifically to protect businesses.’ Here’s what the author says she meant

RELATED: Blog: Floodwater spills into Downtown Davenport amid levee breach [archived]