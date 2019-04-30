3 years later: Looking back on the Davenport flood

It's been 3 years since the flooding that ravaged downtown Davenport, and the area looks back on the damage and perseverance that followed.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Saturday, April 30 marks the third anniversary of the historic flooding that ravaged Davenport in 2019.

On that day at about 4 p.m., a temporary flood wall on Perishing Avenue broke, letting the water rush into 2nd Street before it surged into the wider downtown, wreaking havoc on streets, cars, and local businesses.

Nobody was hurt during the flood, but about two dozen people needed to be rescued.

Here's a compiled group of archived flood coverage from across the years.

