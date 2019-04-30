3 years later: Looking back on the Davenport flood

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Saturday, April 30 marks the third anniversary of the historic flooding that ravaged Davenport in 2019.
On that day at about 4 p.m., a temporary flood wall on Perishing Avenue broke, letting the water rush into 2nd Street before it surged into the wider downtown, wreaking havoc on streets, cars, and local businesses.
Nobody was hurt during the flood, but about two dozen people needed to be rescued.
Floodwaters lead the Mississippi river to reach a height of 22.64 feet; just barely above the level of the previous great Flood of 1993.
Here's a compiled group of archived flood coverage from across the years.
Downtown Davenport flood of 2019
Flooded Downtown Davenport: Photos of the 2019 barrier breach
