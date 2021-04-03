Three-part series offers flood education for property owners in Davenport's flood-zone

The City of Davenport is holding a series of virtual learning opportunities to help those at risk of flooding along the Mississippi River.

The series, which is called "Be Prepared Davenport | How to Reduce Risk & Protect Your Investment," will run from Tuesday, March 9 through Thursday, April 1.

Topics that will be covered include: reading and understanding Flood Insurance Rate Maps, low entry point elevations and data, and flood insurance and premiums.

According to Meghan Overton, who is one of the city's floodplain managers, the sessions are expected to last between 30 and 45 minutes. They are open to anyone in the community.

"We hope that with little time commitment and the convenience to attend from home or your phone will increase the community's opportunity to learn more about these important topics," she said.