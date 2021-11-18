Come high water, new Davenport flood plan protects miles of riverfront

Davenport's $165 million Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan was unveiled Thursday, Nov. 18.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Underground sewer improvements, pumping stations, berms, road elevation changes and the deployment of temporary protections are all in the plans for preventing future flooding disasters in the City of Davenport.

Less than 3 years ago, the Mississippi River reached its historic crest at 22 feet in May 2019. The resulting floods cost the city about $3.5 million dollars to clean up, but the extensive damage to local businesses was priceless.

A flood task force was created shortly after the flood to tackle updates to the city's existing flood plan. And now, the city's flood resilience study nears its final approval after over a year of data gathering.

The Quad Cities Chamber on Thursday, Nov. 18 shared its whopping 336-page report outlining the city's future flood mitigation system.

The system, designed by experts at engineering firm HR Green and developed with input from the flood task force and public comment, was created to better protect residents as well as critical and historic city infrastructure.

The Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan, if fully implemented, was estimated to cost the city $165 million. But that's only 22% of the cost of Cedar Rapids' $750 million flood management plan.

Find the flood plan presentation to the Davenport City Council here. Read the full flood plan, which breaks down improvements to every corridor of the 9-mile mitigation system, here.