Timeline: The development of WIU's campus on River Drive in the Quad Cities

Here's the history of the development and plans for the WIU Quad Cities campus on River Drive.

MOLINE, Ill. — Here's a timeline depicting how Western Illinois University has developed on River Drive in the Quad Cities:

JAN 2012 - Phase 1 is complete. Building One opens to the public. It was built between 2010 and 2011 and includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art engineering labs for the school's business, technology, and engineering undergrad students.

AUG 2012 - WIU QC breaks ground on Phase Two

AUG 2014 - Phase Two is complete - this phase cost $42 million and built facilities for the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Human Services and Fine Arts and Communication, as well as academic and student services.

OCT 2014 - $5 million is invested for Phase Three - which was supposed to be a building for classrooms, labs, offices, and student resources. The whole project was estimated to cost $34.6 million

SEPT 2016 - Phase Three comes to a halt due to finance issues

NOV 2017 - City of Moline considers corporate development for the property to the east of campus, after retail development falls flat

MAR 2019 - Report indicates WIU QC is draining money from Macomb campus

MAR 2019 - Representatives from both the Quad Cities and Macomb campuses lobby for funding

JUN 2019 - Lawmakers approve 5% funding increase