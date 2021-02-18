Timeline: The development of WIU's campus on River Drive in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Here's a timeline depicting how Western Illinois University has developed on River Drive in the Quad Cities:
JAN 2012 - Phase 1 is complete. Building One opens to the public. It was built between 2010 and 2011 and includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art engineering labs for the school's business, technology, and engineering undergrad students.
AUG 2012 - WIU QC breaks ground on Phase Two
AUG 2014 - Phase Two is complete - this phase cost $42 million and built facilities for the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Human Services and Fine Arts and Communication, as well as academic and student services.
OCT 2014 - $5 million is invested for Phase Three - which was supposed to be a building for classrooms, labs, offices, and student resources. The whole project was estimated to cost $34.6 million
NOV 2017 - City of Moline considers corporate development for the property to the east of campus, after retail development falls flat
JUN 2019 - Lawmakers approve 5% funding increase
FEB 2020 - Moline mayor posts public letter to WIU president, casting doubt on the future of the Quad Cities' campus