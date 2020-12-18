WIU violinist best in the world, wins first prize at international music festival

A 19-year-old WIU student is being recognized as one of the best violinists in the world after winning first place in an international music festival. Watch here!

MACOMB, Ill. — A 19-year-old Western Illinois University music major is being recognized as one of the best violinists in the world after winning first place in an international music competition.

Madalyn Pridemore, from Macomb, Illinois, was awarded first prize in the violin category at Asociația Culturală Arta Sonoră's "Rezonanțe Sonore Online".

Pridemore, a sophomore, was the only student from the U.S. to enter the competition, Western said on their website.

The competition included 137 participants from Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Republic of Moldova and Romania. The jury for the competition included music teachers and musicians from around the world.



"This semester has been quite unusual for music students," Pridemore said on Western's website.

"We have few live performances, so participating in various competitions and festivals has pushed me to practice more and perfect my pieces. I hope that I represent both my school and country well with my performance."