Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
Partisan plots: the history of an Illinois small town's rival party cemeteries
QC COVID Coalition: Addressing misconceptions
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
Latest Weather Stories
Sharp cool down to end the workweek.
A bright but cold Friday will follow our next round of showers
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
The Score Sunday - North Scott Football Interview
The Score Sunday - Pleasant Valley Football Interview
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Latest News Stories
Fire at Del's Metal in Rock Island
Sharp cool down to end the workweek.
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
49°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
Elections
As Seen On TV
This Week
VERIFY
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
Let's Move QC
In The Kitchen
Jefferson Awards
Deals
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WQAD.com
Education
Schools around the QC go remote amid COVID-19 spike
Coronavirus
St. Ambrose shifts to distance learning for the rest of fall semester
A COVID-19 spike has prompted St. Ambrose administration to go virtual for the rest of the fall semester.
Education
Davenport School District goes virtual amid COVID-19 spike
Starting Monday, November 16, the entire Davenport Community School District plans to go remote amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 positivity rates prompt Muscatine High School to go virtual temporarily
The virtual learning will lead up to the school's scheduled Thanksgiving break.
Education
Muscatine High School switches to virtual learning
Muscatine High School switches to virtual learning
Education
Nearly 35% of Illinois teachers are considering leaving the profession amid COVID stress
In a poll of more than 1300 members, 41% of teachers said they don't think their schools can re-open for full-time in-person learning safely.
Education
Almost 35% of Illinois teachers are thinking of leaving the profession
Almost 35% of Illinois teachers are thinking of leaving the profession
Education
Burlington schools learn remotely as COVID-19 cases rise
Students began learning from home Monday, Nov. 9 until Friday, Nov. 20.
Education
Moline-Coal Valley School District returns to full remote learning amid surging COVID-19 cases
Students in the district will be learning remotely from Monday, Nov. 16 to Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Education
Hillcrest Elementary moves to full remote learning
According to the school district, several staff and students can't go into the building due to a possible COVID-19 exposure or testing positive.
Local News
Illinois City first graders read 100 books in 100 places
The students have until the end of November to complete the challenge
Local News
Illinois City first graders read 100 books in 100 different places
The students have until the end of November to complete the challenge.
Coronavirus
St. Ambrose shifts to distance learning for the rest of fall semester
A COVID-19 spike has prompted St. Ambrose administration to go virtual for the rest of the fall semester.
Education
Davenport School District goes virtual amid COVID-19 spike
Starting Monday, November 16, the entire Davenport Community School District plans to go remote amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 positivity rates prompt Muscatine High School to go virtual temporarily
The virtual learning will lead up to the school's scheduled Thanksgiving break.
Education
Muscatine High School switches to virtual learning
Muscatine High School switches to virtual learning
Education
Nearly 35% of Illinois teachers are considering leaving the profession amid COVID stress
In a poll of more than 1300 members, 41% of teachers said they don't think their schools can re-open for full-time in-person learning safely.
Education
Almost 35% of Illinois teachers are thinking of leaving the profession
Almost 35% of Illinois teachers are thinking of leaving the profession
Education
Burlington schools learn remotely as COVID-19 cases rise
Students began learning from home Monday, Nov. 9 until Friday, Nov. 20.
Education
Moline-Coal Valley School District returns to full remote learning amid surging COVID-19 cases
Students in the district will be learning remotely from Monday, Nov. 16 to Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Education
Hillcrest Elementary moves to full remote learning
According to the school district, several staff and students can't go into the building due to a possible COVID-19 exposure or testing positive.
Local News
Illinois City first graders read 100 books in 100 places
The students have until the end of November to complete the challenge
Local News
Illinois City first graders read 100 books in 100 different places
The students have until the end of November to complete the challenge.
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow