Former Galesburg councilmember sentenced for unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Lindsay Hillery will serve 180 days in the Knox County Jail, followed by two years of probation.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A former Galesburg councilwoman was sentenced to serve about half a year in jail on a drug conviction over a year after her initial arrests.

According to a news release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Lindsay Hillery, who formerly served as an alderwoman prior to her resignation, was sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on Aug. 8 following a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

At trial, the State presented evidence from a May 7, 2021 traffic stop in which police found less than a gram of meth in a cigarette container in her purse. Hillery testified that the meth did not belong to her.

Hillery was arrested three times over the span of three months in 2021; two of which were during the same weekend for the same reason: possession of meth. The third arrest followed a barfight she participated in at the end of June.