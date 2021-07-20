"The best way I can help right now is to let go" | Galesburg alderwoman resigns following arrests

Third Ward Alderwoman Lindsay Hillery resigned on Tuesday, July 20 - less than one month after she was arrested for battery.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Third Ward Alderman Lindsay Hillery has resigned from her position following controversy surrounding her recent arrests.

In a letter written to The Galesburg City Council and Administration, Hillery wrote in part, "I ran for City Council to help Galesburg, but the best way I can help right now is to let go. The time has come for me to focus on my health and my family and to make the necessary steps to get my life back on track."

The resignation comes less than one month after Hillery was arrested on battery charges on June 30. Earlier this year, Hillery was arrested twice for possession of methamphetamines. In 2019, she was charged with a DUI.

Community members have been calling for her resignation since last spring, but Illinois state law says she cannot be removed from council until she has been charged with or convicted of a felony.

Galesburg Peter Schwartzman previously told News 8 that the people of Galesburg deserve better, and that the controversy was a distraction to the positive changes the city could be making.

"I appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family well. While these circumstances are unfortunate, the remaining members of the Council and I are very much focused on moving forward," Schwartzman said in a statement.

Under the Illinois Municipal Code, Mayor Schwartzman must appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy within 60 days. That person would then fill the seat until the next general election in 2023.