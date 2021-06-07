Galesburg alderwoman arrested for third time in three months

Alderwoman Hillery was taken in by police on Wednesday, June 30 after getting into a public fight with another woman.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A woman on the Galesburg City Council has been arrested for the third time in three months after getting into a fight.

Authorities say that Alderwoman Lindsay Hillery was taken into custody the night of Wednesday, June 30 after a fight took place between her and another woman.

Hillery reportedly hit the woman, before picking up a poll cue and swinging it two times at a bar stool.

This follows an incident from the previous May, where Hillery was arrested twice in the span of one weekend for possession of meth.