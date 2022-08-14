Police: Suspect wanted in homicide case in the Omaha area barricaded in Winterset church

Winterset police said they are responding to North Eighth Avenue near Highway 169.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect wanted in a homicide investigation in the Omaha area is barricaded inside of a Winterset church Sunday, West Des Moines police said.

West Des Moines officers said they got into a pursuit with a vehicle, where it ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset.

West Des Moines police said the suspect has barricaded himself inside and negotiations for him to surrender are ongoing. Officers said no church parishioners are inside.

Local 5 has a crew on the way. We have reached out to Iowa State Patrol, Madison County Emergency Management and the Omaha, Neb. Police Department for more information.