Sherrard woman is arrested for animal cruelty; 198 dogs rescued from her home

SHERRARD, Ill. — A woman was arrested Friday, Aug. 12 after hundreds of dogs were recovered from her home in rural Sherrard.

Mercer County Animal Control received an animal welfare complaint Friday regarding 59-year-old Karen Plambeck. A warranted search of her home recovered 198 dogs, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Plambeck was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty and transported to the Mercer County Jail, where she later posted bond.

Illinois court documents reveal that Plambeck faced a previous animal cruelty offense in 2019. The charges against her were negotiated down to disorderly conduct, and in June 2022, she was sentenced to 24 months of probation and required to pay a $300 fine.

All Animal Healthcare of Aledo and Yerkey Vet Services of Viola assisted Mercer County Animal Control with the investigation and recovery of the dogs.