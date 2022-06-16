Man accused of killing Knox County during pursuit deputy gets new judge

Daylon Richardson is facing charges in both Henry and Knox counties for the pursuit that left Deputy Nicholas Weist dead back in April.

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The man accused of hitting and killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist with a car during a pursuit will get a new judge for his Henry County charges.

Daylon Richardson, 22 of Granite City, Illinois, appeared in Henry County court Thursday, June 16, for his preliminary hearing. It was there that his request for a new judge was granted. Now, Judge Norma Kauzlarich will preside over Richardson's case.

Richardson's pre-trial conference for Henry County is scheduled for July 1. He is facing two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding in the county. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Meanwhile, Richardson is also facing other charges in Knox County, including attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The Knox County State's Attorney announced those charges on June 11.

The Knox County case against Richardson will begin after the conclusion of the Henry County murder trial.

Both counties' State's Attorneys have been coordinating their prosecutions with the help of the Illinois State Police and local police.

The charges against Richardson stem from an incident at the end of April.

On April 29, Galesburg police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Circle K gas station on Main Street. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop before Richardson allegedly fled north on U.S. Highway 150.

During one of his initial appearances in court, law enforcement officers testified that police could see a gun out of Richardson's car window during the chase.

Deputy Weist was setting up spike strips on the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County when he was struck and killed by Richardson's vehicle.