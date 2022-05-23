Man charged with killing Knox County deputy makes 1st court appearance with lawyer

Daylon Richardson, 22, faces several charges related to the incident that left Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist, 34, dead.

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The man charged with the death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist had his preliminary hearing Monday, May 23 at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, Deputy Weist was laying down spike strips during a police chase on April 29 when the fleeing suspect, 22-year-old Daylon Richardson, allegedly struck and killed him.

Richardson was charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing, and eluding in connection to the fatal incident.

In his appearance in Henry County on Monday, Richardson entered a plea of not guilty to those charges and entered a demand for a jury trial.

There was also an order entered that all audio and video relevant to the case be preserved.

Richardson made his first court appearance in the case on May 9 without a hired lawyer present. During the hearing, Circuit Judge Terry Patton granted him a public defender, rescheduled his preliminary hearing for May 23 and sealed Richardson's criminal records to the public.

On May 16, Judge Patton denied Richardson's objection to media coverage of the case.

Richardson also faces separate criminal felony charges related to felony possession of a weapon and fleeing policy as well as a felony cannabis charge and a felony charge of "mob action" in Madison County, Illinois.

According to the county's online court records, Richardson was expected in court for those charges on May 2 and May 20.