Man accused of killing Knox County Deputy charged with attempted murder of another officer

Daylon Richardson now faces additional charges in Knox County for allegedly shooting at another officer during the chase that killed Deputy Nicholas Weist.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Knox County grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing Deputy Nicholas Weist on additional charges separate from the current case in Henry County.

A June 11 press release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin announced that a grand jury issued new charges against Daylon Richardson - the man accused of killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist in a chase on April 29.

Richardson currently resides in the Henry County Jail after pleading not guilty to two counts of murder and other charges involved with the deputy's death.

The new charges pertain to a different aspect of the case; it alleges that Richardson fired a gunshot at a Galesburg Police officer during the chase on Route 150. He now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in Knox County.

The Knox County case against Richardson will begin after the conclusion of the Henry County murder trial.