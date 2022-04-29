Illinois State Police: Knox County deputy hit, killed by suspect's vehicle

Illinois State Police said the series of events that led to the deputy's death started at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg.

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — A Knox County deputy died after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150 Friday morning, April 29, according to the Illinois State Police.

The identity of the sheriff's deputy and the suspect are not being released at this time. Those who wish to support the Knox County Sheriff's Office can drop off items at the Galesburg City Hall.

According to the release, officers with the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg. Two Galesburg officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop before the suspect fled north on US-150.

The Knox County deputy began setting up spike strips at the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County when he was struck by the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then crashed in a field north of the intersection, according to Illinois State Police.

"The Illinois State Police are terribly sorry to report the Deputy was killed in the line of duty," the department's release said. The Knox County Sheriff's Office requested the state department investigate the incident.

Many agencies responded to the incident, including the sheriff's offices for Henry, Warren, McDonough and Fulton counties. The Geneseo Police Department also responded.

