Knox County Sheriff's Office fallen deputy identified

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Knox County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy killed during a vehicle pursuit Friday, April 29.

Nicholas Weist, 34, has been identified as the deputy who died.

Police said the incident started around 8 a.m. after responding to call for a man with a gun at the Circle K gas station on Main Street in Galesburg. Two Galesburg officers located the man's vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop before he drove away on U.S. Highway 150.

Authorities said Weist began to set up "spike strips" at the intersection of U.S. Highway 150 and 150th Avenue in Henry County when Weist was hit by the man's vehicle. The suspect, identified as Daylon Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Illinois was arrested after crashing in a field north of the intersection, according to Illinois State Police.

Richardson has been charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is being held at the Henry County Jail with no bond.