Man charged in Deputy Weist's death makes 1st court appearance

Daylon Richardson faces two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — The man charged in connection with the death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist had his first appearance Monday, May 9 at the Henry County Courthouse.

On April 29, Galesburg police responded to the report of a person with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop before the suspect, Daylon Richardson, fled north on U.S. Highway 150.

Weist was setting up spike strips on the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County when he was struck and killed by Richardson's vehicle.

Richardson, 22 of Granite City, Illinois, crashed into a field just north of the intersection. Police arrested him on two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At Monday's preliminary hearing, the courtroom was crowded with members of law enforcement, including those from Weist's own department.

Richards had not hired a lawyer ahead of Monday's hearing, and Circuit Judge Terry Patton agreed to grant him a public defender that will represent him moving forward.