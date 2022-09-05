x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged in Deputy Weist's death makes 1st court appearance

Daylon Richardson faces two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding.

More Videos

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — The man charged in connection with the death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist had his first appearance Monday, May 9 at the Henry County Courthouse.

On April 29, Galesburg police responded to the report of a person with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop before the suspect, Daylon Richardson, fled north on U.S. Highway 150.

Weist was setting up spike strips on the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County when he was struck and killed by Richardson's vehicle.

Richardson, 22 of Granite City, Illinois, crashed into a field just north of the intersection. Police arrested him on two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding.

RELATED: How QC community is stepping up in support of fallen Knox County Sheriff's deputy

At Monday's preliminary hearing, the courtroom was crowded with members of law enforcement, including those from Weist's own department. 

Richards had not hired a lawyer ahead of Monday's hearing, and Circuit Judge Terry Patton agreed to grant him a public defender that will represent him moving forward.

Richardson's next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 23.

To follow our coverage of Richards' court case, download the WQAD News 8 app and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Related Articles