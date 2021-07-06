Watch live: Davenport mayor and police chief hold press conference about shooting near Figge

Windows on the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged in the overnight shooting.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Monday, June 7th at 4 p.m. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Police Chief Paul Sikorski and representatives from NAACP and Davenport Peace will be holding a press conference to address the shots fired incident at the Redstone Ramp over the weekend.

Police say they received calls around 1:27 a.m. about shots fired at the Redstone Parking Ramp in Downtown Davenport, which is across the street from the Figge Art Museum.

Approximately 10 windows on the Figge and three windows on the Skybridge were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Police say a large group may have gathered on the top of the parking ramp, and they do plan on releasing security footage from the incident at the press conference.