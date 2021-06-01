Davenport mayor announces task force to combat violent crime

The City of Davenport has been working to fight juvenile crime and violent crime for years.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Check back to watch the press conference live at 4:45 p.m.

City leaders planned to discuss juvenile crime in the community and announce the launch of a new task force, specifically to focus on violent crime.

A press conference, hosted by Mayor Mike Matson, has been set for 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

The Assessment Center was proposed in 2019 as a "one stop shop" to offer punishment and counseling for juveniles accused of crimes in Davenport.

The City of Davenport has been working at combatting other types of juvenile crime as well. An initiative to keep kids from stealing cars was started in 2019. The "Auto Theft Accountability Program" forced first-time youth offenders to meet the victim face to face in mediation.

In 2018, the city's mayor at the time, Frank Klipsch, started holding sessions of a "Youth Community Action Summit." It was a discussion aimed at outlining concerns and finding the underlying cause of an increase in juvenile crime.