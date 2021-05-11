Live at 11:15 - Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership holds first press conference

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new organization is blooming out of the partnership between local law enforcement and civil rights groups. It's called the Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership.
It's made up of the City of Davenport, City of Bettendorf, Scott County Sheriff, Davenport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Davenport League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
Together, the groups are holding a joint press conference Tuesday, May 11 at 11:15 a.m. in the Davenport Police Department's community room.
Check back at 11:15 a.m. to watch the press conference live.