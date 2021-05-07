Davenport Noon Optimist Club honors DPD sergeant for long career and dedication

Sgt. Jason Ellerbach was honored by the organization for his 10-year leadership of the Criminal Investigation Division and great respect among his colleagues.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Noon Optimist Club honored a Davenport Police Department sergeant for his long career, fruitful work, and high regard among his peers in a Friday, May 7 event.

The organization recognized Sergeant Jason Ellerbach in a ceremony held at the river center, honoring his 15 years at the department and key work in important areas.

Ellerbach has worked in the Criminal Investigation Division for almost ten years, supervising and leading officers below him focusing on crime and violence related to gang activity.

Ellerbach joined the Department in 2006, before being selected for the Gang/Street Crimes Unit of the Tactical Operations Bureau in February 2011. He worked in this position until December 2015, when he promoted to the rank of sergeant.

In September 2016, Ellerbach was selected to lead the Gang/Street Crimes Unit, and he also went on to develop the Gun Investigation Unit in October 2018.

The groups cite Ellerbach leadership of the division as a key point in its success, and say that the sergeant is well respected and like among his colleagues.

At a regional level, Ellerbach is well-known, respected, and is often contacted by supervisors from other units and agencies for advice and investigation assistance.