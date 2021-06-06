Figge Art Museum, Skybridge damaged after overnight shooting

Ten windows at the Figge, and three windows on the skybridge were damaged. No injuries were reported.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police released information regarding an overnight shots fired call that left more than a dozen windows between the Figge Art Museum and the Skybridge damaged.

Police said around 1:27 am multiple people called police reporting shots fired. Police found out that the scene was on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp (129 N Main Street).

Police tell News 8, "Preliminary information indicates a large group gathered on the top of the Redstone Parking Ramp when several dozen shots were fired. Approximately ten windows on the Figge Art Museum and three windows on the Skybridge were damaged. No injuries were reported."