THIS WEEK: Plotting against lawlessness

Davenport is looking for a community approach to its increasing gun violence problem

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's been a time of painful memories.

"I can't see my baby no more," said Sharon Kelly, mother of Italia Kelly who was shot to death during a night of violence in Davenport early June 1, 2020.

"I didn't get to see her grow up and have a family and get married and have all the dreams she wanted."

Two people were killed that night.

But there was also widespread looting and a police ambush injuring one officer.

An awful introduction to the Summer of 2020.

It's hard to think there could be a worse year.

"2020 was a violent year here in Davenport," said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

"And 2021 is keeping pace with last year."

At a news conference, Chief Sikorski was flanked by community leaders desperate to contain the violence.

"Our police department is not able to eradicate this violence on our own. That's the message today."

But the realities will make that difficult.

Chief Sikorski says most of the violence is from rival gangs settling scores.

So when shootings occur, there's little cooperation from those involved who are only looking for revenge.

"Three African American teenagers have been murdered in the last 9 months," the Chief noted.

"The result of this retaliatory violence between these feuding gangs. Three of them."

Mayor Mike Matson says the city will launch new efforts to stop the shooting.

"We need a multifaceted approach."

Part of that approach involves talking and listening.

"This isn't a get together talk and have a nice day community discussion," he said.

A Community Task Force will be developed involving people from different walks of life.

"This is what are we missing, what do we need to work on, what solutions do we find and what action can we do."