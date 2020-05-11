What police are doing to slow gun violence in Davenport and how you can help

Police say gun violence in Davenport, and other communities, has worsened from 2019 to 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In the last year, gun violence has gotten worse in Davenport and surrounding communities, according to community leaders.

Gun violence statistics

From 2019 to 2020 in Davenport, confirmed shots fired reports are up 46% and non-fatal shootings are up 63%. To date there have been 240 shots fired calls in 2020 and 39 non-fatal shootings. according to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

Chief Sikorski reported that of 10 homicides to date in 2020, seven have been gun-related.

“This is a real issue that has been impacting our community for years,” said Chief Sikorski.

Chief Sikorski said most of these incidents were targeted and not random.

“The majority of them have been perpetrated by members of hybrid gangs that often use street justice as a way of dealing with issues,” he said.

How police are combating the issue

To help curb the issue, Chief Sikorski said the department started a new gun investigation unit in 2019. So far in 2020, the unit has conducted 85 search warrants, recovered 34 firearms and filed 28 federal indictments, with more pending.

The city has adopted the NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network) system, which links shell casings to firearms and provides leads to gun investigations.

Since 2018, Chief Sikorski said the department has introduced 597 shell casings Quad City wide; 80%-90% of those have generated leads to investigations.

DPD has focused more resources on patrol and investigative units with gun violence as a priority. Seized 266 firearms and 269 charges for gun violence just this year.

"We can't arrest our way out of this"

Future plans and how you can help

On Monday, November 2 the department found out they were approved for a nearly $700,000 grant that they can use to create a crime analysis division. It’s the “Strategies for Policing Innovations” through the Department of Justice.

Since they rely heavily on forensics and video footage, Chief Sikorski also asked for the community’s help. They’re launching a security camera registration system. This is a voluntary record for residents to register any security cameras they have set up.

- Find the registration form here

The form asks for your name and phone number, so police can contact you. It also asks for details on camera location, the type of camera/s you have set up, retrieval capabilities and how long your footage lasts.

If a crime happens where your camera is set up, the police department can reach out to you and set up a time to review the footage your camera caught.

Gun violence is a topic that Davenport community leaders have been chipping away at for years.