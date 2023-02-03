x
High School

The Score | Week 5 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 5.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week four of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX

  • Sterling vs. UTHS
  • Geneseo vs. Galesburg
  • Moline vs. Quincy
  • Alleman vs. Rock Island

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

  • Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sherrard
  • Riverdale vs. Orion
  • Morrison vs. Monmouth-Roseville
  • Sterling Newman vs. Hall
  • Mendota vs. Princeton
  • Bureau Valley vs. Kewanee

Lincoln Trail Tournament

  • Annawan vs. Wethersfield
  • Ridgewood vs. West Central

Big Northern

  • Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston 
  • Rockford Lutheran vs. Rock Falls

Interstate Eight

  • Ottawa vs. Rochelle
  • Lasalle-Peru vs. Sandwich

Girls

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

  • Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow
  • Durand vs. Aquin
  • Orangeville vs. Pearl City
  • Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Polo
  • Eastland vs. Fulton
  • Milledgeville vs. Amboy
  • West Carroll vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound
  • Stockton vs. East Dubuque 
  • Galena vs. Warren


Iowa games

Boys

MAC

  • Davenport North vs. Davenport West
  • Assumption vs. Pleasant Valley
  • Davenport Central vs. Clinton
  • Dewitt vs. Muscatine
  • Bettendorf vs. North Scott

RIVER VALLEY

  • Camanche vs. Maquoketa
  • Wilton vs. West Branch
  • Monticello vs. Northeast
  • Durant vs. West Liberty
  • Mid-Prairie vs. Regina
  • Cascade vs. Bellevue
  • Anamosa vs. Beckman

TRI-RIVERS

  • Calamus Wheatland vs. East Buchanan
  • North Cedar vs. Alburnett
  • Easton Valley vs. Maquoketa Valley
  • Prince of Peace vs. Springville

Girls

MAC

  • Davenport North vs. Davenport West 
  • Assumption vs. Pleasant Valley
  • Davenport Central vs. Clinton
  • Muscatine vs. Dewitt
  • North Scott vs. Bettendorf

RIVER VALLEY

  • Anamosa vs. Camanche
  • Monticello vs. Cascade
  • West Liberty vs. Regina
  • Tipton vs. Wilton
  • Mid-Prairie vs. West Branch
  • Bellevue vs. Northeast
  • Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Cedar

TRI-RIVERS

  • Cedar Valley Christian vs. Bellevue Marquette
  • Midland vs. Prince of Peace
  • Lisbon vs. Easton Valley

