The Score | Week 5 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 5.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week four of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX



Sterling vs. UTHS

Geneseo vs. Galesburg

Moline vs. Quincy

Alleman vs. Rock Island

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sherrard

Riverdale vs. Orion

Morrison vs. Monmouth-Roseville

Sterling Newman vs. Hall

Mendota vs. Princeton

Bureau Valley vs. Kewanee

Lincoln Trail Tournament

Annawan vs. Wethersfield

Ridgewood vs. West Central

Big Northern

Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston

Rockford Lutheran vs. Rock Falls

Interstate Eight

Ottawa vs. Rochelle

Lasalle-Peru vs. Sandwich

Girls

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow

Durand vs. Aquin

Orangeville vs. Pearl City

Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Polo

Eastland vs. Fulton

Milledgeville vs. Amboy

West Carroll vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound

Stockton vs. East Dubuque

Galena vs. Warren





DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel:

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

Davenport North vs. Davenport West

Assumption vs. Pleasant Valley

Davenport Central vs. Clinton

Dewitt vs. Muscatine

Bettendorf vs. North Scott

RIVER VALLEY

Camanche vs. Maquoketa

Wilton vs. West Branch

Monticello vs. Northeast

Durant vs. West Liberty

Mid-Prairie vs. Regina

Cascade vs. Bellevue

Anamosa vs. Beckman

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus Wheatland vs. East Buchanan

North Cedar vs. Alburnett

Easton Valley vs. Maquoketa Valley

Prince of Peace vs. Springville

Girls

MAC

Davenport North vs. Davenport West

Assumption vs. Pleasant Valley

Davenport Central vs. Clinton

Muscatine vs. Dewitt

North Scott vs. Bettendorf

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa vs. Camanche

Monticello vs. Cascade

West Liberty vs. Regina

Tipton vs. Wilton

Mid-Prairie vs. West Branch

Bellevue vs. Northeast

Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Cedar

TRI-RIVERS

Cedar Valley Christian vs. Bellevue Marquette

Midland vs. Prince of Peace

Lisbon vs. Easton Valley