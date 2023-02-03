The Score | Week 5 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week four of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.
News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.
If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys
WESTERN BIG SIX
- Sterling vs. UTHS
- Geneseo vs. Galesburg
- Moline vs. Quincy
- Alleman vs. Rock Island
THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)
- Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sherrard
- Riverdale vs. Orion
- Morrison vs. Monmouth-Roseville
- Sterling Newman vs. Hall
- Mendota vs. Princeton
- Bureau Valley vs. Kewanee
Lincoln Trail Tournament
- Annawan vs. Wethersfield
- Ridgewood vs. West Central
Big Northern
- Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston
- Rockford Lutheran vs. Rock Falls
Interstate Eight
- Ottawa vs. Rochelle
- Lasalle-Peru vs. Sandwich
Girls
Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)
- Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow
- Durand vs. Aquin
- Orangeville vs. Pearl City
- Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Polo
- Eastland vs. Fulton
- Milledgeville vs. Amboy
- West Carroll vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound
- Stockton vs. East Dubuque
- Galena vs. Warren
DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel:
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- Davenport North vs. Davenport West
- Assumption vs. Pleasant Valley
- Davenport Central vs. Clinton
- Dewitt vs. Muscatine
- Bettendorf vs. North Scott
RIVER VALLEY
- Camanche vs. Maquoketa
- Wilton vs. West Branch
- Monticello vs. Northeast
- Durant vs. West Liberty
- Mid-Prairie vs. Regina
- Cascade vs. Bellevue
- Anamosa vs. Beckman
TRI-RIVERS
- Calamus Wheatland vs. East Buchanan
- North Cedar vs. Alburnett
- Easton Valley vs. Maquoketa Valley
- Prince of Peace vs. Springville
Girls
MAC
- Davenport North vs. Davenport West
- Assumption vs. Pleasant Valley
- Davenport Central vs. Clinton
- Muscatine vs. Dewitt
- North Scott vs. Bettendorf
RIVER VALLEY
- Anamosa vs. Camanche
- Monticello vs. Cascade
- West Liberty vs. Regina
- Tipton vs. Wilton
- Mid-Prairie vs. West Branch
- Bellevue vs. Northeast
- Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Cedar
TRI-RIVERS
- Cedar Valley Christian vs. Bellevue Marquette
- Midland vs. Prince of Peace
- Lisbon vs. Easton Valley
DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel: