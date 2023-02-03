MOLINE, Ill —
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Lisle-Benet Academy (24-1) 110 PTS
- Moline (22-3) 97 PTS
- Joliet West (20-5) 83 PTS
- Kenwood (20-5) 74 PTS
- Brother Rice (23-3) 64 PTS
- Whitney Young (19-5) 56 PTS
- Hinsdale Central (22-3) 25 PTS
- Quincy (20-3) 22 PTS
- Rolling Meadows (22-4) 21 PTS
- Belleville East (22-3) 13 PTS
Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1.
Class 3A
- Simeon (21-2) 106 PTS
- Metamora (22-2) 100 PTS
- Hillcrest (24-2) 86 PTS
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (22-2) 80 PTS
- East St. Louis (17-4) 49 PTS
- Richwoods (19-3) 45 PTS
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (21-3) 42 PTS
- Decatur MacArthur (23-2) 42 PTS
- Hyde Park (19-5) 35 PTS
- Mt. Zion (24-2) 10 PTS | Burlington Central (20-4) 10 PTS
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 9. Grayslake Central 4. Centralia 4. Kaneland 2.
Class 2A
- Columbia (24-2) 122 PTS
- Princeton (25-1) 99 PTS
- Fairbury Prairie Central (22-2) 97 PTS
- Breese Central (22-3) 88 PTS
- Rockford Christian (24-1) 59 PTS
- Normal University (18-7) 51 PTS
- St. Joseph Ogden (20-4) 48 PTS
- Pontiac (18-6) 31 PTS
- Rockridge (17-4) 28 PTS | Pinckneyville (22-3) 20 PTS
Others receiving votes: Massac County 22. DePaul College Prep 16. Macomb 6. Williamsville 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Seneca 3. Reed-Custer 3. Teutopolis 1.
Class 1A
- Decatur Lutheran (22-0) 112 PTS
- Altamont (20-3) 99 PTS
- Centralia Christ Our Rock (23-0) 93 PTS
- Jacksonville Routt (22-2) 90 PTS
- Illini Bluffs (21-4) 60 PTS
- New Berlin (20-4) 39 PTS
- Waterloo Gibault (20-5) 32 PTS
- Casey-Westfield (14-6) 31 PTS
- Camp Point Central (19-4) 20 PTS
- Augusta Southeastern (18-5) 16 PTS
Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 13. Pecatonica 12. Scales Mound 11. Manley 9. Fulton 5. Tuscola 4. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 2. Chicago Marshall 1. Winchester-West Central 1.
