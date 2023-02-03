x
State

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings

Moline leads QCA teams as the No. 2 team in Class 4A. Princeton is No. 2 in Class 2A, and Rockridge isn't far behind at No. 9.
Credit: gearstd - stock.adobe.com

MOLINE, Ill —

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.

Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.

Class 4A

  1. Lisle-Benet Academy (24-1) 110 PTS
  2. Moline (22-3) 97 PTS
  3. Joliet West (20-5) 83 PTS
  4. Kenwood (20-5)  74 PTS
  5. Brother Rice (23-3) 64 PTS
  6. Whitney Young (19-5) 56 PTS
  7. Hinsdale Central (22-3) 25 PTS
  8. Quincy (20-3) 22 PTS
  9. Rolling Meadows (22-4) 21 PTS
  10. Belleville East (22-3) 13 PTS

Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1.

Class 3A

  1. Simeon (21-2) 106 PTS
  2. Metamora (22-2) 100 PTS
  3. Hillcrest (24-2) 86 PTS
  4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (22-2) 80 PTS
  5. East St. Louis (17-4) 49 PTS
  6. Richwoods (19-3) 45 PTS
  7. Chicago Mt. Carmel (21-3) 42 PTS
  8. Decatur MacArthur (23-2) 42 PTS
  9. Hyde Park (19-5) 35 PTS
  10. Mt. Zion (24-2) 10 PTS | Burlington Central (20-4) 10 PTS

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 9. Grayslake Central 4. Centralia 4. Kaneland 2.

Class 2A

  1. Columbia (24-2) 122 PTS
  2. Princeton (25-1) 99 PTS
  3. Fairbury Prairie Central (22-2) 97 PTS
  4. Breese Central (22-3) 88 PTS
  5. Rockford Christian (24-1) 59 PTS
  6. Normal University (18-7) 51 PTS
  7. St. Joseph Ogden (20-4) 48 PTS
  8. Pontiac (18-6) 31 PTS
  9. Rockridge (17-4) 28 PTS | Pinckneyville (22-3) 20 PTS

Others receiving votes: Massac County 22. DePaul College Prep 16. Macomb 6. Williamsville 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Seneca 3. Reed-Custer 3. Teutopolis 1.

Class 1A

  1. Decatur Lutheran (22-0) 112 PTS
  2. Altamont (20-3) 99 PTS
  3. Centralia Christ Our Rock (23-0) 93 PTS
  4. Jacksonville Routt (22-2) 90 PTS
  5. Illini Bluffs (21-4) 60 PTS
  6. New Berlin (20-4) 39 PTS
  7. Waterloo Gibault (20-5) 32 PTS
  8. Casey-Westfield (14-6) 31 PTS
  9. Camp Point Central (19-4) 20 PTS
  10. Augusta Southeastern (18-5) 16 PTS

Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 13. Pecatonica 12. Scales Mound 11. Manley 9. Fulton 5. Tuscola 4. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 2. Chicago Marshall 1. Winchester-West Central 1.

   

