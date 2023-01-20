The Score | Week 3 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

MOLINE, Ill — School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.
News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel. If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys
WESTERN BIG SIX
- Rock Island @ Geneseo
- Sterling @ Alleman
- Moline @ Galesburg
- United Township @ Quincy
THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)
- Erie-Prophetstown @ Rockridge
- Orion @ Morrison
- Monmouth-Roseville @ Sherrard
- Bureau Valley @ Hall
- Princeton @ Peru St. Bede
- Kewanee @ Mendota
LINCOLN TRAIL
- Mercer County @ Wethersfield
- Ridgewood @ United
- Knoxville @ Annawan
- ROWVA Williamsfield @ Stark County
- A-Town @ Galva
- Princeville @ West Central
Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)
- Rock Falls @ North Boone
Girls
Western Big Six
- Sterling @ Rochelle
Lincoln Trail
- Princeville @ Midland
Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)
- Polo @ Fulton
- River Ridge @ East Dubuque
- Galena @ West Carroll
Big Northern
- Winnebago @ Rock Falls
DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel:
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- Pleasant Valley @ Davenport North
- Central Dewitt @ Davenport Central
- Muscatine @ Bettendorf
- Assumption @ North Scott
RIVER VALLEY
- Cascade @ Maquoketa
- Tipton @ Wilton
- Bellevue @ Camanche
- Northeast @ Beckman
- Mid Prairie @ West Liberty
TRI-RIVERS
- Midland @ Easton Valley
- Calamus Wheatland @ North Cedar
- Bellevue Marquette @ Prince of Peace
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- Burlington Notre Dame @ Danville
- WACO @ Columbus
- Wapello @ Winfield Mount Union
- New London @ Holy Trinity
- Louisa Muscatine @ Hillcrest
- Mediapolis @ West Burlington
Girls
MAC
- Davenport North @ Pleasant Valley
- Davenport Central @ Central Dewitt
- Clinton @ Davenport West
- Bettendorf @ Muscatine
- North Scott @ Assumption
RIVER VALLEY
- Cascade @ Maquoketa
- Tipton @ Wilton
- Bellevue @ Camanche
- Northeast @ Beckman
- Mid Prairie @ West Liberty
TRI-RIVERS
- Midland @ Easton Valley
- Calamus Wheatland @ North Cedar
- Bellevue Marquette @ Prince of Peace
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- Burlington Notre Dame @ Danville
- WACO @ Columbus
- Wapello @ Winfield Mount Union
- New London @ Holy Trinity
- Louisa Muscatine @ Hillcrest
- Mediapolis @ West Burlington
SOUTHEAST
- Burlington @ Fairfield