The Score | Week 3 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

Friday night basketball is back in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 3 of Conference play.

MOLINE, Ill — School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel. If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX



Rock Island @ Geneseo

Sterling @ Alleman

Moline @ Galesburg

United Township @ Quincy

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

Erie-Prophetstown @ Rockridge

Orion @ Morrison

Monmouth-Roseville @ Sherrard

Bureau Valley @ Hall

Princeton @ Peru St. Bede

Kewanee @ Mendota

LINCOLN TRAIL

Mercer County @ Wethersfield

Ridgewood @ United

Knoxville @ Annawan

ROWVA Williamsfield @ Stark County

A-Town @ Galva

Princeville @ West Central

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

Rock Falls @ North Boone

Girls

Western Big Six

Sterling @ Rochelle

Lincoln Trail

Princeville @ Midland

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

Polo @ Fulton

River Ridge @ East Dubuque

Galena @ West Carroll

Big Northern

Winnebago @ Rock Falls

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

Pleasant Valley @ Davenport North

Central Dewitt @ Davenport Central

Muscatine @ Bettendorf

Assumption @ North Scott

RIVER VALLEY

Cascade @ Maquoketa

Tipton @ Wilton

Bellevue @ Camanche

Northeast @ Beckman

Mid Prairie @ West Liberty

TRI-RIVERS

Midland @ Easton Valley

Calamus Wheatland @ North Cedar

Bellevue Marquette @ Prince of Peace

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

Burlington Notre Dame @ Danville

WACO @ Columbus

Wapello @ Winfield Mount Union

New London @ Holy Trinity

Louisa Muscatine @ Hillcrest

Mediapolis @ West Burlington

Girls

MAC

Davenport North @ Pleasant Valley

Davenport Central @ Central Dewitt

Clinton @ Davenport West

Bettendorf @ Muscatine

North Scott @ Assumption

RIVER VALLEY

Cascade @ Maquoketa

Tipton @ Wilton

Bellevue @ Camanche

Northeast @ Beckman

Mid Prairie @ West Liberty

TRI-RIVERS

Midland @ Easton Valley

Calamus Wheatland @ North Cedar

Bellevue Marquette @ Prince of Peace

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

Burlington Notre Dame @ Danville

WACO @ Columbus

Wapello @ Winfield Mount Union

New London @ Holy Trinity

Louisa Muscatine @ Hillcrest

Mediapolis @ West Burlington

SOUTHEAST