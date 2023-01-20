x
High School

The Score | Week 3 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

Friday night basketball is back in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 3 of Conference play.
Credit: WQAD

MOLINE, Ill — School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means! 

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel. If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX

  • Rock Island @ Geneseo
  • Sterling @ Alleman
  • Moline @ Galesburg
  • United Township @ Quincy

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

  • Erie-Prophetstown @ Rockridge
  • Orion @ Morrison
  • Monmouth-Roseville @ Sherrard
  • Bureau Valley @ Hall
  • Princeton @ Peru St. Bede
  • Kewanee @ Mendota

LINCOLN TRAIL

  • Mercer County @ Wethersfield
  • Ridgewood @ United
  • Knoxville @ Annawan
  • ROWVA Williamsfield @ Stark County
  • A-Town @ Galva
  • Princeville @ West Central

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

  • Rock Falls @ North Boone

Girls

Western Big Six

  • Sterling @ Rochelle

Lincoln Trail

  • Princeville @ Midland

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

  • Polo @ Fulton 
  • River Ridge @ East Dubuque
  • Galena @ West Carroll

Big Northern

  • Winnebago @ Rock Falls

DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel:

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

  • Pleasant Valley @ Davenport North
  • Central Dewitt @ Davenport Central
  • Muscatine @ Bettendorf
  • Assumption @ North Scott 

RIVER VALLEY

  • Cascade @ Maquoketa
  • Tipton @ Wilton
  • Bellevue @ Camanche
  • Northeast @ Beckman
  • Mid Prairie @ West Liberty

TRI-RIVERS

  • Midland @ Easton Valley
  • Calamus Wheatland @ North Cedar
  • Bellevue Marquette @ Prince of Peace

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

  • Burlington Notre Dame @ Danville
  • WACO @ Columbus
  • Wapello @ Winfield Mount Union
  • New London @ Holy Trinity
  • Louisa Muscatine @ Hillcrest
  • Mediapolis @ West Burlington 

Girls

MAC

  • Davenport North @ Pleasant Valley
  • Davenport Central @ Central Dewitt
  • Clinton @ Davenport West
  • Bettendorf @ Muscatine
  • North Scott @ Assumption

RIVER VALLEY

  • Cascade @ Maquoketa
  • Tipton @ Wilton
  • Bellevue @ Camanche
  • Northeast @ Beckman
  • Mid Prairie @ West Liberty

TRI-RIVERS

  • Midland @ Easton Valley
  • Calamus Wheatland @ North Cedar
  • Bellevue Marquette @ Prince of Peace

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

  • Burlington Notre Dame @ Danville
  • WACO @ Columbus
  • Wapello @ Winfield Mount Union 
  • New London @ Holy Trinity
  • Louisa Muscatine @ Hillcrest
  • Mediapolis @ West Burlington

SOUTHEAST

  • Burlington @ Fairfield

